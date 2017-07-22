PH tossers leave for SK

Preparation for the 29th Southeast Asian Games next month shifts to high gear as the national men’s volleyball team flies to Suwon, South Korea today for a two-week training camp.



Bannered by skipper Johnvic De Guzman, the Sammy Acaylar-mentored squad is set to leave at 2:35 p.m. via Philippine Airlines flight 468 to Incheon before taking another few hours of land travel to the enchanting and historic city of Suwon, north of the South Korean capital Seoul.

In Suwon, a tight and hectic schedule– including a number of tune-up games– awaits the Nationals in their training camp based in Sungkyunkwan University serving as the highlight of their preparation for the biennial meet slated from August 19 to 31.

“Pagdating namin sa Korea may three days sila na tatlong beses mag-e-ensayo. Then another three days na may twice a day practice for morning and afternoon,” said Acaylar. “Kumbaga, Monday, Wednesday, Friday three times of practice sessions. Then Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, two times.

The team will use the facilities of SKK University for most of its training and tune up matches while some practice games will be at Hwasung volleyball court and Suwon Indoor Gym.

The Nationals will test their mettle against club team Hwasung City, the Korean national U-19 team, Korean Universiade national squad and against SKK University squad.

