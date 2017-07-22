‘Women of the Weeping River’ dominates 40th Urian Awards

“WOMEN of the Weeping River,” a film about two women who attempt to stop violence brought about by the blood feud in a Muslim community, dominated the 40th Gawad Urian held at the Studio 10 of ABS CBN last Thursday night.

“Women” won six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, during ceremonies presented by members of the Manunuring Pelikulang Pilipino.



“Die Beautiful,” a comedy-drama about a Filipino transgender, also took home awards in the acting category.

The critically-acclaimed movie won awards for its lead star Paolo Ballesteros, who came in costume, Best Actor; and Christian Bables, Best Supporting Actor.

Star of All Seasons Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto of Lipa, Batangas is this year’s Natatanging Gawad Urian (Lifetime Achievement Award).

This year’s winners:

Best Picture: “Women of the Weeping River”

Best Actor: Paolo Ballesteros for “Die Beautiful”

Best Actress: Hasmin Kilip for “Pamilya Ordinaryo”

Best Director: Sheron Dayoc for “Women of the Weeping River”

Natatanging Gawad Urian (Lifetime Achievement Award): Vilma Santos

Best Cinematography: Rommel Sales for “Women of the Weeping River‬”

Best Screenplay: Sheron Dayoc for “Women of the Weeping River”

Best Production Design: Erik Manalo, Rommel Laquian and Rocketsheep Studio, “Saving Sally”

Best Editing: Carlo Francisco Manatad for “Women of the Weeping River”

Best Music: Jema Pamintuan for “Tuos”

Best Sound: Mark Laccay for “Hinulid”

Best Documentary Film: “Sunday Beauty Queen”

Best Short Film: “Nakaw”

Best Supporting Actress: Sharifa Pearlsia Ali-Dans for “Women of the Weeping River”

Best Supporting Actor: Christian Bables for “”Die Beautiful”

