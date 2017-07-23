‘Born Beautiful’ on CignalTV

SPINOFF – The two-million subscribers of CignalTV here and abroad will most certainly welcome this piece of news.

“Born Beautiful,” a spinoff of “Die Beautiful” (acclaimed locally and internationally), will be aired on CignalTV as a 12-part series, with Christian Bables in the lead role.



It’ll be recalled that Christian played a supporting role in “Die Beautiful,” topbilled by Paolo Ballesteros, directed by Jun Lana and produced by Perci Intalan. Of course, the Lana-Intalan tandem is behind “Born Beautiful.”

Christian won best supporting actor at the last Metro Manila Film Festival and the recent Urian for, of course, “Die Beautiful,” which gave Paolo several best actor trophies.

ORIGINAL – CignalTV is offering cable TV viewers original shows that cater to young and old alike, of varied tastes and preferences.

There’s “Tukhang,” a four-part crime drama directed by Lawrence Fajardo, with a cast led by Yul Servo, Karel Marquez, James Blanco and, surprise, Butch Francisco, print media-TV journalist.

Paolo Bediones emcees “Good Vibes,” which showcases OPM music and talents. Welcome back Paolo… forget the embarrassing past.

Other originals: “Tabi Po,” “The Orbiters,” “Sleepless The Series,” “Feels Like Forever,” and “Advocasine 1&2.”

PARTNERSHIP – CignalTV has initially partnered with some giants in the industry. The likes of Boss Vic del Rosario and son Vincent, Wilma Galvante, Madonna Tarrayo, Bong Sta. Maria, Jude Torcuato, and the tandem of Perci Intalan and Jun Lana.

CignalTV is out to grab a larger share of the TV pie, particularly the millennials who are turning to cable television for entertainment.

Should ABS-CBN and GMA start worrying?

