Chynna’s weakest link lands her part in cooking show

By: Nestor Cuartero

SHE CAN’T COOK: “They were looking for someone like me, someone who didn’t know her way around the kitchen, someone who didn’t know how to cook,” an unapologetic Chynna Ortaleza blurted out when asked how she landed the part.



Starting today, Sunday, Chynna begins her co-hosting chores opposite seasoned chef Boy Logro in “Idol sa Kusina.” The veteran actress, now in her mid-30s, married and mother of a baby girl, considers her new assignment some kind of an internship.

“I am looking forward to improving my cooking skills through this show,” the Mulawin vs. Ravena actress said. “I think they got me because I am as clueless as the next person where cooking is concerned,” she said.

Chynna said she is grateful that her husband, singer-actor Kean Cipriano, doesn’t expect much from her, kitchen-wise.

“He allows me to be just me. If I have to cook something that he likes from his childhood, I call up my mother-in-law and ask her how to prepare tapa, which is Kean’s favourite.”

Now, she says, after taping only three episodes so far, she has improved her skills somewhat. She can now crack an egg with her bare hand upon the instruction of Chef Boy.

LEARNING FROM THE MASTER: This Sunday (July 23), Chynna begins her lessons in the kitchen with Chef Boy Logro as the new co-host of GMA News TV’s “Idol sa Kusina.”

As Chef Boy’s new student, Chynna will attempt to pick up her teacher’s culinary expertise, one dish at a time.

To kick off Chynna’s kitchen lessons, “Idol sa Kusina” prepared an exciting line up of delicious fusion dishes this Sunday. Joining Chef Boy and Chynna is “Haplos” actress Francine Prieto.

Chef Boy will turn Kaldereta into an Italian treat by using it as filling for Kaldereta Ravioli. Those who want another way of serving calamari can take tips from Chef Boy as he and Chynna prepare Hot Calamari Salad with Miso Vinaigrette.

“Idol sa Kusina” airs every Sunday, after “Ang Pinaka” on GMA News TV.

FOOLISH LOVE: The romantic-comedy flick “Foolish Love,” starring Angeline Quinto and Jake Cuenca, makes its cable television premiere on Cinema One this Sunday (July 23) at 8 pm.

