Cignal nails semis berth

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Army vs IEM

1 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee vs Café Lupe

4 p.m. – Air Force vs Power Smashers

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs Pocari Sweat

Megabuilders kept its unbeaten record intact even as Cignal booked the second semifinal berth after the two teams blasted their respective opponents yesterday in the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Volley Bolts leaned on its starters as they bested the Sta. Elena Wrecking Balls, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20, while the HD Spikers dumped the Air Force Jet Spikers, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23.

The victory gave Megabuilders its sixth straight win in as many matches to keep them on top of the standings, while Cignal remained solo second with a 5-2 mark.

Air Force fell to 4-2 at third, while Sta. Elena dropped to a share of fourth with Instituto Estetico Manila with identical 2-3 marks at fourth.

Fauzi Ismail bannered Megabuilders’ charge with 16 points, including 13 kills, while the trio of James Natividad, Kim Malabunga, and Madzland Gampong added 11 points apiece.

The Volley Bolts limited the Wrecking Balls’ attacks to only 29 after posting 13 blocks including five from Gampong.

