LPA intensifies into TD ‘Fabian’

BY: Ellalyn V. Ruiz

A low-pressure area near the tip of Northern Luzon rapidly intensified into a tropical depression named “Fabian” and brought rains over the area yesterday.



According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather forecaster Jun Galang, Fabian intensified into a tropical depression at around 2 a.m. yesterday and was in the vicinity of Batanes by 8 a.m.

Tropical cyclone warning Signal No. 1 was raised over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands before noon yesterday.

These areas will experience light to moderate rains within 24 hours.

Fabian was last seen at 170 kilometers west-northwest of Basco, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Should it maintain its current speed and track of 18 kph west-northwest, Fabian will be outside the country’s area of responsibility Saturday evening.

