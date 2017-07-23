Man nabbed for raping, impregnating neighbor

BY: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday for allegedly raping and impregnating his 12-year-old neighbor in Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police District identified the suspect as Nicasio Adayo.



QCPD Station 2 chief Supt. Igmedio Bernaldez said the suspect had been molesting the victim since September last year when her parents started trusting him and allowed him to stay in their house.

Bernaldez said the victim’s parents worked at night, giving an opportunity for Adayo to rape her.

The police official said Adayo has admitted to the crime. Bernaldez added that the suspect frequently gave the victim R100 to stop her from squealing her ordeal.

But on July 20, the victim had enough and told her ordeal to her mother. They sought the help of the police that arrested the suspect in Barangay San Antonio.

The victim told her mother that Adayo threatened her if she reported the abuse to anyone.

Police said the suspect might have impregnated the victim. She is now undergoing tests to determine if she is indeed pregnant.

Police are verifying if Adayo is involved in illegal drugs. He is now detained and facing rape charges.

