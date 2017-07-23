Mining issue also a concern for Duterte

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Antonio L. Colina IV

DAVAO CITY – President Rodrigo R. Duterte said he plans to hold a dialogue with both supporters and anti-mining advocates in order to discuss the environmental issues concerning the destructive operations of the mining companies in the country.



The President also disclosed plans of pushing for a new measure on the mining industry when he faced business executives attending the Davao Investment Conference at the SMX Convention Center Davao Friday.

“But you know, I’d like to tell you frankly. We would come up with a new legislation, because (Pantaleon) “Bebot” Alvarez, the Speaker, hates mining. And he comes from a mining town,” said Duterte.

Duterte said the meeting would be intended “to rearrange everything” in the mining industry wherein he plans to gather pro-mining advocates and environmentalists like former Environment Secretary Gina Lopez and even militant groups.

The President said he could not turn a blind eye on the plight of the ordinary farmers who suffer from damage the mining firms have brought to their communities and complained how measly the government earns from their taxes.

Related

comments