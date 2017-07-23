Nominees para sa 33rd PMPC Star Awards for Movies 2017, inihayag na

By MELL T. NAVARRO

PORMAL nang inilabas ng Philippine Movie Press Club, Inc. (PMPC) ang opisyal na listahan ng mga nominado para sa 33rd PMPC Star Awards For Movies 2017, na gaganapin sa September 3, 2017 (Linggo).

Sa taong ito, sampung aktor at aktres ang maglalaban para sa inaabangang Movie Actor/ Actress of The Year.



Sila ay sina (Best Actor nominees) Tommy Abuel (“Dagsin”); Paolo Ballesteros (“Die Beautiful”); John Lloyd Cruz (“Just The 3 Of Us”); Dingdong Dantes (“The Unmarried Wife”); JC de Vera (“Best Partee Ever”); Ronwaldo Martin (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”); Zanjoe Marudo (“The Third Party”); Daniel Padilla (“Barcelona”); Alden Richards (“Imagine You And Me”) at Bembol Roco (“Pauwi Na”).

Sa Best Actress nominees, kabilang sina Nora Aunor (“Kabisera”); Kathryn Bernardo (“Barcelona”); Janice de Belen (“Ringgo, The Dog Shooter”); Lotlot de Leon (“1st Sem”); Jaclyn Jose (“Ma’Rosa”); Hasmine Killip (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”); Angel Locsin (“Everything About Her”); Charo Santos (“Ang Babaeng Humayo”); Judy Ann Santos (“Kusina”) at Vilma Santos (“Everything About Her”).

Ang pamunuan ng PMPC, sa pamumuno ng President na si Fernan de Guzman, ay magbibigay ng special highest honor kina Superstar Nora Aunor at Star For All Seasons Vilma Santos dahil sa kanilang maningning at makabuluhang kontribusyon sa pelikulang Pilipino bilang aktres, producer, movie icons, sa loob ng limampung taon sa industriya.

Ang Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) ay isang professional group ng active columnists and editors ng iba’t ibang pahayagan, radio showbiz talk shows, online blog sites, etc, at ngayong taong ito ay mahigit 15 mainstream movies at 35 independent films ang ni-review ng mahigit 30 voting members.

Founded in the late 1960’s, ang PMPC ay taun-taong nagbibigay ng pagkilala sa mga mahuhusay na alagad ng pelikula.

Ang nasabing awards night ay produced ng Airtime Marketing ni Ms. Tess Celestino, sa direksyon ni Bert de Leon.

Narito ang nominees sa major categories:

Movie of the Year

1. “Barcelona” (Star Cinema)

2. “Camp Sawi” (Viva Films)

3. “Die Beautiful” (Regal Entertainment and The Idea First Company)

4. “Dukot” (TEN17P Films and Star Cinema)

5. “Everything About Her” (Star Cinema)

6. “Imagine You And Me” (GMA Films, APT Entertainment, MZET TV Production)

7. “Seklusyon” (Reality Entertainment, Inc.)

8. “The Unmarried Wife” (Star Cinema)

9. “Whistleblower” (Unitel Productions and Quento Media)

Movie Director of the Year

1. Adolfo Alix, Jr. (“Whistleblower”)

2. Joyce Bernal (“Everything About Her”)

3. Maryo J. delos Reyes (“The Unmarried Wife”)

4. Olivia Lamasan (“Barcelona”)

5. Jun Robles Lana (“Die Beautiful”)

6. Erik Matti (“Seklusyon”)

7. Paul Soriano (“Dukot)

8. Michael Tuviera (“Imagine You And Me”)

9. Irene Emma Villamor (“Camp Sawi”)

Indie Movie of the Year

1. “Ang Babaeng Humayo” (Cinema One Originals and Sine Olivia Pilipinas)

2. “Kabisera” (Firestarters Productions)

3. “Kusina” (Cinemalaya Foundation and Cinematografica Films)

4. “Ma’ Rosa” (Center Stage Productions)

5. “Paglipay” (Universal Harvester, Inc. and ZMD Productions)

6. “Pamilya Ordinaryo” (Cinemalaya Foundation and Found Films)

7. “Patay Na Si Hesus” (T-Rex Entertainment, Epicmedia, Above The Line, and Moira Lang)

8. “Pauwi Na” (Universal Harvester, Inc. and Pollen Productions)

9. “Tibak, The Story of Kabataang Makabayan” (Blank Pages Productions)

10. “1st Sem” (Cine Filipino, Unitel Productions, TC Entertainment, and Kayan Film Productions)

Indie Movie Director of the Year

1. David Corpuz and Cenon Obispo Palomares (“Kusina”)

2. Arlyn dela Cruz (“Tibak, The Story of Kabataang Makabayan”)

3. Lav Diaz (“Ang Babaeng Humayo”)

4. Zig Dulay (“Paglipay”)

5. Real Florido and Arturo San Agustin (“Kabisera”)

6. Dexter Hemedez and Allan Ibañez (“1st Sem”)

7. Brillante Mendoza (“Ma’ Rosa”)

8. Eduardo Roy, Jr. (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”)

9. Paolo Villaluna (“Pauwi Na”)

10. Victor Villanueva (“Patay Na Si Hesus”)

Movie Actor of the Year

1. Tommy Abuel (“Dagsin”)

2. Paolo Ballesteros (“Die Beautiful”)

3. John Lloyd Cruz (“Just The 3 Of Us”)

4. Dingdong Dantes (“The Unmarried Wife”)

5. JC de Vera (“Best Partee Ever”)

6. Ronwaldo Martin (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”)

7. Zanjoe Marudo (“The Third Party”)

8. Daniel Padilla (“Barcelona”)

9. Alden Richards (“Imagine You And Me”)

10. Bembol Roco (“Pauwi Na”)

Movie Actress of the Year

1. Nora Aunor (“Kabisera”)

2. Kathryn Bernardo (“Barcelona”)

3. Janice de Belen (“Ringgo, The Dog Shooter”)

4. Lotlot de Leon (“1st Sem”)

5. Jaclyn Jose (“Ma’ Rosa”)

6. Hasmine Killip (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”)

7. Angel Locsin (“Everything About Her”)

8. Charo Santos (“Ang Babaeng Humayo”)

9. Judy Ann Santos (“Kusina”)

10. Vilma Santos (“Everything About Her”)

Movie Supporting Actor of the Year

1. Christian Bables (“Die Beautiful”)

2. Paolo Ballesteros (“Bakit Lahat Ng Guwapo May Boyfriend?”)

3. John Lloyd Cruz (“Ang Babaeng Humayo”)

4. Ricky Davao (“Dukot”)

5. Christopher de Leon (“The Escort”)

6. Xian Lim (“Everything About Her”)

7. Bembol Roco (“Ringgo, The Dog Shooter”)

8. Joel Torre (“Tisay”)

Movie Supporting Actress of the Year

1. Mercedes Cabral (“Oro”)

2. Ana Capri (“Laut”)

3. Liza Diño-Seguerra (“Ringgo, The Dog Shooter”)

4. Chai Fonacier (“Patay Na Si Hesus”)

5. Angelica Panganiban (“Whistleblower”)

6. Cherry Pie Picache (“Whistleblower”)

7. Gloria Sevilla (“Kusina”)

8. Meryll Soriano (“Pauwi Na”)

New Movie Actor of the Year

1. Ronnie Alonte (“Vince And Kath And James”)

2. Christian Bables (“Die Beautiful”)

3. Jameson Blake (“2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten”)

3. Awra Briguela (“Super Parental Guardians”)

4. Joshua Garcia (“Vince And Kath And James”)

5. Michael Pangilinan (“Pare, Mahal Mo Raw Ako”)

6. Onyok Pineda (“Super Parental Guardians”)

7. Darwin Yu (“1st Sem”)

New Movie Actress of the Year

1. Marion Aunor (“Tibak, The Story of Kabataang Makabayan”)

2. Gabbi Garcia (“Laut”)

3. Hasmine Killip (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”)

4. Micah Oteyza (“Ringgo, The Dog Shooter”)

5. Issa Pressman (“Camp Sawi”)

6. Ara San Agustin (“Kabisera”)

7. Natileigh Sitoy (“Lily”)

8. Laila Ulao (“Women Of The Weeping River”)

Child Performer of the Year

1. Awra Briguela (“Super Parental Guardians”)

2. Rhed Bustamante (“Seklusyon”)

3. Alfonso Yñigo Delen (“Pitong Kabang Palay”)

4. Chunsa Jung (“Just The 3 Of Us”)

5. Bon Andrew Lentejas (“Pamilya Ordinaryo”)

6. Lei Navarro (“The Unmarried Wife”)

7. Onyok Pineda (“Super Parental Guardians”)

8. David Remo (“Pilapil”)

This year’s honorees of the Nora Aunor Ulirang Artista Lifetime Achievement Award and the Ulirang Alagad ng Pelikula sa Likod ng Kamera Lifetime Achievement Award will be announced soon.

The nominees in the other categories to follow in future editions of TEMPO.

