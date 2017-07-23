Palace welcomes Congress decision

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang yesterday welcomed the overwhelming decision of Congress to extend martial law in Min-danao until December 31.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a statement, said the Palace is glad that Congress was able to see the gravity of the threat of terrorism in Mindanao.



“The nation has chosen to stand united in defending the Republic. We thank Congress for approving the extension of martial law until December 31, 2017,” Abella said.

According to the Palace official, the extension of martial law is essential to the overall peace and stability as the rebellion in Marawi City continues to persist.

“We want to stop the spread of the evil ideology of terrorism and free the people of Mindanao from the tyranny of lawlessness and violent extremism,” Abella said.

“Now that the debate is over, let us get on with the job of nation-building and contribute in the attainment of the full promise of Mindanao,” he added.

“There is much work to be done to bring back public safety and law and order in the whole island of Minda-nao. There is much work to be done in the recovery, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of Marawi. Together, let us transform Mindanao into a land of fulfillment,” Abella said.

Meanwhile, Malacañang has assured that justice will be served to policemen killed in an ambush by the New People’s Army in Guihulngan, Negros Oriental.

Abella extended condolences to the families of the slain cops.

“The Palace wishes to express its deepest condolences to the grieving families and relatives of the six policemen killed in yesterday morning’s ambush in Magsaysay, Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental,” Abella said.

“The government is likewise extending assistance to the three police officers who were wounded in this treacherous attack by the New People’s Army,” he added.

“We assure everyone that we would not rest until justice is served against those responsible for this crime,” Abella said.

The ambush is the latest in the string of attacks involving communist rebels.

