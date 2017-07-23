Que tops Malarayat golf by 12

LIPA CITY – Angelo Que capped another successful week at Mt. Malarayat yesterday with a closing four-under par 68, 12 shots clear of the rest of the field.

Que finished the 72-hole event at 21-under 267.



“I really don’t know why I play so good here at Mt. Malarayat,” said Que who had two previous victories in the same golf course.

Starting the day four shots ahead of Clyde Mondilla, Que made eagle-birdie-eagle from the fifth hole to bury Mondilla who struggled with a 39 in the front nine.

After three bogeys in the first four holes going home, Que drove the green on the 331-yard, par-4 16th and dropped an eight-footer for his second eagle.

He capped the win with a 12-foot birdie on the final hole. He collected the top purse of P360,000.

James Ryan Lam posted a career-best runner-up finish after turning in a 71 for 279. He won P250,000.

Jerson Balasabas took third at 280 following a 72 to bring home P140,000.

Joenard Rates carded a 70 and took solo fourth at 281 while Jay Bayron fired a 69 and Lascuña shot a 70 to finish tied for fifth with Mondilla (76) at 282.

Jun Bernis pressed his bid for a top three finish with four birdies in the first eight holes but the former national amateur champion bogeyed five of the last 10 and wound up with a 73 for joint eighth with Albin Engino, who had a 69, and Rico Depilo, who turned in a 70, at 283 in the event backed by Custom Clubmakers, BDO, Meralco, Sharp, KZG, PLDT, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and K&G Golf.

