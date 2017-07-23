Rookie lawman busted for extortion in Manila

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

The Philippine National Police-Counter Intelligence Task Force arrested a rookie policeman in an entrapment operation in Manila last Friday for allegedly extorting money from the relative of an illegal drug suspect.

Supt. Chiquito Malayo, head of the PNP-Counter-Intelligence Task Force, identified the suspect as PO1 Raymund Gulapa of the Manila Police District Station 11 anti-drugs unit.



Malayo said they are now conducting follow-up operation against the companion of Gulapa, PO1 Raymond Casas, also a rookie cop and a member of the MPD Station 11 anti-drugs unit, who escaped during the entrapment.

Malayo said the complainant reported to the PNP-CITF that the suspects have been demanding P15,000 from them in exchange for the lowering of the charge against their relative who was arrested for illegal drugs in Manila last July 7.

The complainant managed to lower the amount to P10,000 and an entrapment operation was hatched at Pier 12 in Tondo.

Gulapa and Casas appeared to receive the money and police announced their arrest but the latter managed to escape.

“Coordination with the commander of the Police Station 11 is being conducted to apprehend him,” added Malayo.

Seized from the Gulapa were his 9mm pistol service firearm and a .38 caliber revolver.

Gulapa is now detained at the PNP-CITF headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City and charges against him are being prepared.

The PNP-CITF has arrested more than 40 rogue policemen since it was formed five months ago.

