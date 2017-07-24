AJ boosts SEAG prep with 2 titles

Alberto “AJ” Lim, Jr. boosted his Kuala Lumpur SEA Games buildup with two impressive wins in the United States.

The newest pride of University of the East, Lim dumped American Eric Hahn, 6-3, 6-1, and clinched the recent Clairemont Pro Futures Wild Card Tournament title.



Backed by the Philippine Airlines and Philippine Sports Commission, Lim advanced to the final by downing Brazilian Anthony Gomez, 6-2, 6-1, in the quarters and American Maximilian Wild, 6-3, 6-4 in the semis.

For winning the event, Lim earned outright berth in the ITF Futures tournament in September.

The youngest champion of the prestigious PCA Open, Lim, 18, also reigned supreme in the Arcadia Public Parks tournament where he beat Chase Masciorini, 6-2, 6-2, in the final.

Lim credited his much polished game to his coaches – many-time SEAG champion Cecil Mamiit and US-based Filipino Orlando Silvosa.

“AJ has a great team here,” said Silvosa, who is handling many Fil-American players. “We are confident that AJ is now ready for the Kuala Lumpur Games.

Lim is set to return on Aug. 14 to reunite with the members of the team.

Other members of the PH team are Ruben Gonzales, Jr., Jeson Patrombon, and Francis Casey Alcantara.

The women’s team will be headed by Denise Dy and Fil-German Katherine Lehnert.

