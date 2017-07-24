MSME mentorship program launched

The Department of Trade and Industry and Villar SIPAG launched Thursday the Mentor Micro-Entepreneur Program in Las Piñas City for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises aimed at helping them broaden and sustain their businesses by training them the fundamentals of entrepreneurship.



Launched in October 2016, the Mentor ME project is part of the Kapatid Angat Lahat! Program of DTI with the support of the Philippine Center for Entrepeneurship. Aside from Kapatid Mentor ME, the Kapatid Angat Lahat! Program also includes two other components, Adopt an SSF and Inclusive Business.

Mentor ME provides MSMEs with the needed skill sets by way of lectures from seasoned business lecturers and hands-on mentoring and coaching sessions by experienced entrepreneurs.

The coaching and mentoring program consists of 10 modules to be conducted in 12 weeks and undertaken in partnership with institutions specializing in functional areas of entrepreneurship.

The launch of the Kapatid Mentor ME program in Las Piñas was led by DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez and Villar SIPAG director Sen. Cynthia A. Villar.

Twenty MSMEs will be the mentees who will come back and continue the coaching schedule at the Las Pinas Negosyo Center where they will be taught Accounting for Non-Accountants, Product Development, Operations Management, Human Resource Management, Taxation, Supply and Value Chain, Financial Management, and Business Law.

“One of the main thrusts of Villar SIPAG is to develop and nurture future and aspiring entrepreneurs and leaders who can make a difference in the society, providing skills and technical education to them and enabling them by linking them up with government and private networks to boost their success,” Villar said.

