PBA DL: Skippers favored vs Coffee Lovers

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee Mix vs Marinerong Pilipino

5 p.m. – AMA Online Education vs Tanduay

Things are falling into place for Marinerong Pilipino.

And the Skippers intend to keep their new-found confidence going today when they take on the eliminated Gamboa Coffee Lovers in the resumption of the 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup action at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.



Tip off is at 3 o’clock, with the Skippers, currently running at sixth spot with an even 4-4 mark, determined to extend their winning streak to four and inch closer towards a coveted quarterfinals berth.

Up against a Coffee Lovers side that’s already out of contention with a woeful 1-7 mark but is eager to play the spoiler’s role to the hilt, Skippers coach Koy Banal is reminding his wards not to take their foes lightly.

“We have to respect them like the way we respect all D-League teams. The guys need to go out and play hard against Gamboa,” he said.

Clashing in the main match set at 5 p.m. are playoff-bound Tanduay (6-2) and also-ran AMA Online Education (1-7), with the third-running Rhum Masters out to bolster their bid – at least for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinal round.

“We got sustain the momentum. I’ve been here long enough and we know how it works,” said Tanduay coach Lawrence Chongson who is giving their bid for an outright semis seat slim hopes after falling prey to second-running Cignal 63-89 in their previous meeting last June 1.

