PFL: Cebu salvages 2-2 draw vs Manila

by Jonas Terrado
Meralco-Manila settled for a 2-all draw with Global-Cebu in a back-and-forth Saturday afternoon match to regain the solo lead in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Brothers Phil and James Younghusband scored for the Sparks but their goals were canceled by a brace from Global’s Trinidadian striker Daryl Roberts that allowed the two sides to split a point.
James broke the ice shortly after the first 30 minutes, only to see Roberts level the count five minutes later. Phil put Meralco back in front with a penalty kick in the 52nd, only to see Roberts score another equalizer at the hour mark.
The result, however, benefited Meralco as it overtake fierce rival Kaya-Makati in the standings with 24 points.
Global wasted a golden opportunity to gain top spot and fell to a tie for third place with Ceres-Negros at 22 points apiece.
Ceres gained ground on Meralco, Kaya and Global later in the day when it posted a 2-0 win over the Davao Aguilas at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.
The Busmen won their third in a row to move two points back of Meralco for the lead and one behind Kaya for second.
OJ Porteria delivered the opening goal in the 27th minute before Stephan Schrock doubled Ceres’ lead in the 57th.