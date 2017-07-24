Thai seeks 2nd LPGT crown

Saruttaya Ngam-usawan hopes to re-display to form that netted her a breakthrough victory on the ICTSI Ladies Philippine Golf Tour as she heads six other Thai shotmakers in the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Championship beginning tomorrow at Riviera’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite.



Ngam-usawan rallied to beat former three-time LPGT Order of Merit winner Cyna Rodriguez by two and claim the Royal Northwoods crown late last year, ending a six-year hunt for a maiden victory for the 29-year-old Thai who had previously turned in forgettable finishes in three LPGT events.

She campaigned back home early in the season and on the Ladies European Tour, stints that more than primed herself up for the P750,000 tournament serving as the sixth leg of the eight-stage circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

Other Thais vying in the 54-hole championship at the tough, ravine-laced par-71 layout are Tiranan Yoopan, Supakchaya Pattaranakrueang, Chatprapa Siriprakob, Jaruporn Naayutthawa, Numa Gulyanamitta and Sarinee Thitiratanakorn.

