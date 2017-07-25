2 seniors take oath

By: Ben R. Rosario

Two nominees of the Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens were added to the rolls of members of the House of Representatives after taking their oaths of office yesterday.



House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez administered the oath of office of Reps. Francisco Datol Jr. and Milagros Aquino-Magsaysay who represent the senior citizen group that the Commission on Elections proclaimed as among the winning party-list organizations in the 2016 national elections.

Datol and Magsaysay belong to feuding factions of the senior citizens party-list group that filed separate protests during the 2013 elections.

Datol and Amelia Olegario were top nominees of the faction headed by the former while Magsaysay belonged to the faction headed by former Rep. Godofredo Arquiza.

