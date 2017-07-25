Army man killed in gun battle

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Danny J. Estacio

MAUBAN,Quezon – An Army corporal was killed during a gun battle between seven New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and 76th Infantry Batallion early morning yesterday at Sitio Bantigue, Barangay Cag-siay 2 in this town.

Slain was Cpl. Argel Joseph de la Cruz who was said to be conducting patrol at the said place.



Authorities meanwhile believe there were casualty on the rebels because of heavy bloodstains on the enemy position.

Reports added that around 5:25 a.m a squad of 76IB encountered seven rebels which eventually led to a 10-minute firefight.

Major General Rhoderick Parayno, commander of the Army’s Second Division said that his men preempted the plan of the rebels to launch tactical offensive prior to President Rodrigo Duterte’s State-of- the-Nation Adrress (SONA)

arlier, Parayno said they received information that the rebels were doing extortion activities from the Marcbuilt Construction Company.

Lagi kaming nagpa-papatrol near the area, at ’yung nakaenkwentro ay part ng mga nagsunog don, inabutan lang,” said Parayno.

Related

comments