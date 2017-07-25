Arum, MP rep hold exploratory talks

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum will start holding exploratory talks with the camp of Manny Pacquiao tomorrow in Los Angeles where the boxing icon will be represented by Canadian adviser Mike Koncz.



The two are expected to talk about the future of the “Fighting Senator” following his shock defeat to Australian underdog Jeff Horn early this month in Brisbane.

Arum told the Bulletin yesterday that after meeting with Koncz, the 85-year-old Top Rank chief “will go to Manila.”

Arum is expected to set foot in the country in the early second week of August after presiding over a Top Rank show headlined by rising star Vasyl Lomachencko on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

Pacquiao has a rematch clause that he can exercise and reports from Australia say that Horn is more than willing to face the 38-year-old eight-division champion in a second meeting.

Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, which drew more than 51,000, has been ruled out as a candidate site as the weather during November is notoriously unpredictable.

A smaller venue, the 14,000-capacity Brisbane Entertainment Centre located on the outskirts, has been eyed as the perfect choice.

But Melbourne’s massive 56,000-seat Etihad Stadium, which boasts of a retractable roof, is also in the running.

Koncz insists that there is still no deal in place for a rematch although Pacquiao has reportedly said that he is aching to get even with the 29-year-old Horn.

Related

comments