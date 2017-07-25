Jarata, Quitara post Sta. Rosa ‘trebles’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Alexie Jarata and Laurenz Quitara came away with two victories in their respective divisions then added a doubles crown each to dominate the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala Sta. Rosa leg regional age group tennis tournament yesterday.



Jarata bucked top seed Kean Enriquez’s power and pulled off a 4-2, 0-4, 5-3 upset in the 10-unisex finals then the Agoo, La Union bet downed Melody Dizon, 6-2, 6-3, for the girls’ 12-U diadem in the Group 2 tournament presented by Slazenger at the Sta. Rosa Sports Tennis Courts.

Quitara, on the other hand, wore down Tim Gumban, 5-7, 6-1, 10-4, to claim the boys’ 16-U title then the Imus, Cavite ace scored a 6-4, 4-1(ret.), also over his doubles partner, to clinch the 16-U plum.

Jarata later teamed up with Enriquez to rout siblings France and Frank Dilao, 8-3, for the 10-U doubles crown while Quitara and Gumban ripped Jon Gabayan and Piolo Piaduche, 8-4, for the 18-U doubles title in the event sponsored by Palawan Express headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and backed by Rep. Arlene Arcillas, Mayor Dan Fernandez, Councilor Ina Cartagena, GSO head Celso Catindig and Sports Department head Roy Lazaga.

Marc Jarata and Bea Acena also pocketed two titles each with the former repulsing Samuel Nuguit, 2-6, 6-1, 10-3, for the boys’ 12-U plum then blasting Nicos Ison, 6-2, 6-3, in the 14-U finals.

Acena trampled sibling Renee Acea twice, 6-3, 6-0, and 6-1, 6-2, to sweep the girls’ 16- and 18-U crowns, respectively, while Alabang’s Nina Sandejas upended top seed Melody Dizon, 6-1, 6-0, to romp off with the girls’ 14-U diadem.

Related

comments