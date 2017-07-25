Man kills lover of ex-GF

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Police are hunting down a man who killed the lover of his former girlfriend inside the woman’s house in Quezon City late Sunday night.



Pio Acosta, 34, escaped after stabbing to death Mark Vincent Bertriz, 22, in Barangay Pasong Putik around 11:30 p.m.

Police said Bertriz was the lover of Acosta’s former girlfriend Daisy Fortes.

Investigation showed that Bertriz was inside Fortes’ house on Feliciano Street when Acosta, armed with a fan knife, barged in and attacked the victim.

Fortes ran outside and sought help from her neighbors.

When the neighbors arrived, they found Bertriz already unconscious and bloodied with several stab wounds in the body.

They rushed Bertriz to East Avenue Medical Center where he died around 1:31 a.m. Monday.

Responding police said they did not find the suspect in his house on Lily Street. A manhunt was launched against him.

