More bouts added to ‘ONE: Kings & Conquerors’

The largest sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), has just announced three additional bouts to ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS, set for the Cotai Arena at The Venetian Macao on August 5. The main event features ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil who will defend his title against top contender Andrew Leone of the United States.



In addition to the blockbuster headlining bout, Kairat Akhmetov will face Adriano Moraes to crown the undisputed ONE Flyweight World Champion in the evening’s co-main event. Also added to the card is Toni Tauru and Leandro Issa, who will be competing in a bantamweight contest, as well as middleweights Marcin Prachnio and Gilberto Galvão.

Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan is undefeated inside the mixed martial arts cage. He boasts an unblemished 23-0 record over his six years as a professional. Akhmetov employs a devastating attack with power in both hands, as well as a tenacious wrestling game that overpowers his opponents. In Akhmetov’s last bout, he defeated top flyweight and former champion Adriano Moraes to capture the ONE Flyweight World Championship. Now, the two are set for a much-anticipated rematch in Macao.

Interim ONE Flyweight World Champion Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes had his initial title reign cut short, when he met Kairat Akhmetov in November of 2015, losing via split decision. It was a close bout, but Akhmetov’s wrestling proved difficult to handle, even for an athlete of Moraes’ caliber.

As champion, Moraes was skillful and dominant, and was rarely opposed inside the ONE Championship cage. In his most recent bout, Moraes secured the Interim Flyweight World Title with a victory over Tilek Batyrov. The rematch with Akhmetov will determine the rightful owner of ONE Championship gold in a highly-anticipated title unification bout.

Toni “Dynamite” Tauru of Utti, Finland, is a professional martial arts athlete competing in ONE Championship’s bantamweight division. He owns a record of 11 wins and five losses, including one draw, with eight of his wins coming impressively by submission. A feared grappling specialist, Tauru is a former European MMA champion and has shown an incredible ability to finish his opponents with high-level techniques. Now, Tauru is tasked to take on Leandro Issa.

Leandro “Brodinho” Issa is a 33-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion black belt from Sao Paulo, Brazil, who trains and competes out of the world-renowned Evolve Fight Team in Singapore. With a record of 13 wins and six losses, including nine wins by submission and one by knockout, Issa has proven to be an exciting competitor with a penchant for spectacular victories. A pioneer of ONE Championship’s bantamweight division, Issa returns to the cage to face Toni Tauru.

Marcin Prachnio is a Polish martial arts athlete with an impressive 12-2 professional record. He’s on a seven bout win-streak, including five wins by devastating technical knockout. He is currently unbeaten in ONE Championship, overcoming three tough challenges in Alexandre Machado, Leandro Ataides, and most recently, Jake Butler. Prachnio is now ready to make his return to the ONE Championship cage to stake his claim as one of the top contenders for the middleweight title. Prachnio’s next assignment is the veteran Gilberto Galvão.

Gilberto “Giba” Galvão is a 35-year-old martial arts veteran from Sao Paulo, Brazil, with extensive experience in the sport of mixed martial arts. A solid top contender at middleweight, Galvao has competed largely in Brazil and has compiled 29 total victories, more than half of which have ended in submissions. In his last bout, Galvao debuted for the promotion with a stunning victory over Japanese veteran Tatsuya Mizuno. The exceptional grappler is back and will take on Marcin Prachnio.

