Teenage boy strangles 5-year-old girl to death

By: Freddie C. Velez

CAMP GENERAL ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan – A five-year-old girl was found lifeless inside a sack, with blood stains in her anus, in a grassy lot at Verde Heights Subdivision in Barangay Kaypian here.

Senior Supt. Romeo M. Caramat Jr., Bulacan police director, cited an initial report of Supt. Fitz Macariola, SJDM city police chief, said that the suspect who allegedly killed the victim was identified through a CCTV that was installed in the said place.



The 13-year-old Child in Conflict with the Law (CICL), was arrested last Saturday night, and was brought to the city police station together with his father for further investigation.

Macariola in a phone interview Monday said the suspect admitted to police investigators that he strangled to death the victim, but he did not rape her.

“Pinatay daw niya sa sakal ang kalaro niya, pero di daw niya ito ni rape. Hindi daw niya sinasadyang gawin yon, galit na galit lang daw siya sa batang babae dahil tinutukso siyang kirat. Matapos daw niyang sakalin ang bata ay tinusok pa niya ito ng kahoy sa puwit,” Macariola.

Based on the report, the lifeless body of the victim was found wrapped inside a sack and had a cable wire and bag strap tied around her neck.

Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) personnel of SJDM CPS turned over the minor suspect to the City Social Welfare Development Office (CSWDO).

