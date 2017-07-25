Under Armour launches Curry 3ZER0

Under Armour, the most innovative sports and fitness clothing line in the world today, officially launched the much-coveted Curry 3ZER0 in the Philippines last Tuesday, July 18 at The City Club of the Alphaland Makati Place in Makati City.



The Curry 3ZER0 supported the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player through the 2017 NBA Playoffs earlier this year. Just like his game, his signature shoe collection has evolved with him, powering the dominant sharpshooter to new heights as he hit a record 13 three-pointers in a single game and cemented his name into the Top 10 list of career three-pointers made. Inspired by protective armour worn by the toughest warriors in history, the Curry 3ZER0 is a mirror of Curry’s will to be stronger, quicker and simply more efficient on court.

A post season pair that features the pinnacle in lightweight protection technology, the Curry 3ZER0 has a reinforced upper mesh for maximum protection, an adjustable heel support to keep the foot in place and a lateral wing plate that provides increased stability. With such fine tuning in addition to the brand’s signature Threadborne™ upper, famed Micro G® foam and Charged Cushioning®, it is no wonder that the Curry 3ZER0 has earned its keeps on court as the improved model of the original shoe.

While keeping a minimalistic outlook, the Curry 3ZER0 encapsulates the hallmarks and constants that drive the outstanding basketball player on hard-court. The outsole is stamped with a full spelling of the ‘TCC’ abbreviation that he has tattooed on his wrist, which stands for “Trust. Commitment. Care.”

The launching ceremony was attended by the who’s who of the sports and entertainment industry, including Alaska Aces point guard Chris Banchero, Brgy. Ginebra San Miguel forward Jervy Cruz, San Beda Red Lions standout Robert Bolick, Filipino actor JC De Vera and Letran Knights captain Rey Nambatac, as well as Ms. Earth 2015 Angelia Gabrena Ong, Coach Christian Luanzon, and UA’s newest ambassador Kali Huff.

Aside from the official unveiling of the Curry 3ZER0, there were also side events to keep the energetic vibe going at the venue. Under Armour held a three-point shootout contest to recreate the sweet-shooting antics of Steph Curry in the recently-conclude NBA Finals. Rey Nambatac of Letran won in the athlete category, while Jonas Terrado of Manila Bulletin took home the top prize in the media bracket. While Business mirror has the most nos of athletes who played in the said Media Basketball Playoffs.

Meanwhile, teams battled it out in the 3×3 tournament. JC De Vera led his team in the finals and emerged victorious. On the other hand, the media group of Randy Caluag of Manila Standard, Reuben Terrado of Spin.ph, Lean Navarro of PhilStar.com, Lito Oredo of Inquirer, and Mark Escarlote of ABSCBN topped their own bracket. GMA 7’s Mark Zambrano was hailed as the tourney’s Most Valuable Player.

As a token of appreciation to its steadfast Filipino patrons, Under Armour treated two lucky Filipinos to an all-expense-paid trip to South Korea and see the Golden State Warrior superstar in the flesh. Through the UA in-store promotion raffle, Joshua Leo Cenizal and his companion have been chosen to grace the Steph Curry Event in South Korea.

The Curry 3ZER0, which made its way to store racks this month, is priced at Php6595. It is currently available at selected Under Armour Brand Houses such as Bonifacio High Street, Megamall, UP Town Center, Robinson’s Magnolia, Greenbelt, Trinoma and Ayala Center Cebu.

For more exciting events and promotions, follow Under Armour Philippines via @underarmourph on Instagram and Twitter as well as Facebook at www.facebook.com/underarmou rsea.

