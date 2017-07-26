30 aliens cleared of kidnap raps

By: Jeffrey G. Damicog

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has dismissed the kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges against 30 of the 44 foreigners arrested in connection with the kidnapping-for-ransom of a Singaporean woman.



In an 11-page resolution, the DoJ dropped the case against the 30 aliens for lack of probable cause since they were not identified by Singaporean victim Wu Yan among the persons who kidnapped and held her against her will.

Those who were cleared of charges are Li Jian Long, Pan Wei Jun, Cheen Chao Yi, Chen Guo Xiong, Wang Min, Meng Hao, Pao Xi, Hua Dong Chuan Yan Xiao Tao, Lin Bing Wen, Kang, Cai Chun, Xie Qing Yun, Lin Zhin Tian, Li Lian Den, Qing Chi, Zhu Chong Guang, Lin Feng Bin, Liu Peng, Zhang Fu Xing, Li Yun, Zeng Wei, Wang Fei, Zhang Cheng Jian, Lin Chao, Zou Guan Bao, Rong Yi Wang, Li Hong Bing, Yuan Dan, Huan Tian Peng, and Yin Yun Long.

“Not an iota of evidence was presented to show that they conspired with the alleged kidnappers of complainant Wu Yan,” read the resolution dated July 20.

The resolution was signed by Assistant State Prosecutor Philip dela Cruz and approved by Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Richard Anthony Fadullon and Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr.

