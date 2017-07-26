4 cops fall in entrapment

By: Nel B. Andrade & Aaron Recuenco

ANTIPOLO CITY – Authorities arrested four of their fellow policemen during an entrapment operation following a complaint of alleged extortion the other night.



Nabbed were PO1 Alejo de Guzman, PO2 Randolf Opeñano, PO2 Erwin Fernandez, all of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit; and SPO1 Ginnie San Antonio of the Station Investigation Section.

Reports from the Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO) showed that the four policemen were arrested in front of the Antipolo Police Station early evening of Monday during an entrapment operation led by Antipolo Police chief Supt. Raynold Rosero and Supt. Michael John Mangahis of the PNP Counter Intelligence Task Force.

The sting happened after the police officers allegedly demanded R50,000 from a certain Joseph delos Santos, a drug suspect whom the policemen arrested last July 20, allegedly in exchange for downgrading his case.

Police records show Delos Santos was arrested after a buy-bust operation last July 20.

