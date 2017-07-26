Ano ba ang alam mo sa pagkatao ko? – Ahron

FOR the last time, Kapamilya star Ahron Villena clarified that he and comedienne Cacai Bautista were just friends and were never in a romantic relationship.

“We were friends and I thought it was a good friendship. Para sa akin isa siyang kaibigan at mananatili siyang kaibigan especially when the time has come that she is able to let go of her other feelings but focus on the great friendship that we had,” said Villena in a lengthy Facebook post recently.



“For now I will find it in my heart to forgive her, we all know that those words were only uttered because she continues to be hurt for something that never was and never will be.

“Again these words are not meant to hurt or insult. Simply stating a fact here, a fact that I’ve told her in private several times before as witnessed by our manager. Again this will be the last time I’ll say anything about the matter.

Villena, who is currently seen in the teleserye "The Better Half," made the reaction after Bautista implied in an interview that she accepts the actor for what he is.

Villena, who is currently seen in the teleserye “The Better Half,” made the reaction after Bautista implied in an interview that she accepts the actor for what he is.

“Sinagot ko na ‘yan dati. Alam ko naman ‘yun, and accepted ko naman kung ano man siya,” Bautista said in an interview with some members of the entertainment press recently.

Villena, 30, has tweeted his reaction to the statement of Bautista.

“Tanggap mo kung ano ako? Saan galing ‘yun? Bakit, ano ba ang alam mo sa pagkatao ko? Naging tayo ba? Ako, ang alam ko, NEVER naging tayo. Nanahimik ako kasi marunong akong rumespeto sa babae,” said Villena.

Then few days ago, Villena took to Facebook to deny his romance with Bautista.

“I simply would like to say that I’m sorry dahil hanggang ngayon pala may sama pa rin yata siya ng loob sa akin. Sama ng loob na akala ko wala na dahil ‘yun huli naming pagkikita ay nagbiruan pa kami at nagpahatid pa nga siya sa akin.

“At any rate, naniniwala ako that the malicious words she has stated simply stems out of sadness or bitterness of the fact that there was never an us. Sinasabi ko ito nang walang malisya o halong pang-iinsulto. I’m simply stating a fact na alam kong malinaw sa akin, sa mga taong nakapaligid sa amin, at akala ko sa kanya rin. If i was not clear enough then I’m sorry,” said Villena on his latest FB post.

