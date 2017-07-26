Any hair shape down there would do

By: Rica Cruz

Hi Ms Rica:

I am an avid reader of your column. I want to ask lang po kung ano ang best shape for our hair down there for a woman? They say that there should be no hair for hygiene purposes daw po, but is this true? I read contradicting versions in magazines and online articles. I want to know before I try it out as my friends also say that it could be painful.



Thank you,

H

Hi H,

First off, thank you for reading my column! And good job to you for doing research before doing something. Minsan kasi, marami sa atin na basta sabihin ng iba, ginagawa agad agad na lang. So, yes, good job!

So ano ba talaga? Layered? Bob? Permed? Or totally bald? Which style is the best when it comes for our hair down there?

Well, to tell you the truth, all hair styles are fine! Depende na lang iyon sa kung anong gusto mo. Do you like it just as it is, naturally? Or do you want to shave the bikini area so it won’t peep out your underwear? You can also trim it so they won’t be “buhol buhol” as they say.

Perhaps, just take it all off for a nude clean look, down there. Whatever you want, and whatever you do with it, is totally fine. Though, if you have a sexy time partner, you may also want to factor in his/her preference, di ba?

We have to make it clear though that what you do with your bush is more of an appearance issue than a hygiene issue.

Madaming babaeng nagsasabi that they go for the Brazilian-nude-down-there look for hygeine purposes daw, but in truth, there’s no scientific evidence that removing all your hair down there is more hygienic, nor does it have any health benefits.

Wala ka lang buhok. Mas malinis lang tignan. Period.

Though it may be of note that there are some risks associated with shaving, trimming, waxing, sugaring, or any other “-ing” that you do to groom the bush. Your hair provides protection to your sensitive areas by keeping dirt, dust, other irritants, away.

Kapag tinanggal mo yun, pwedeng magka-abrasions and small cuts, na hindi mo makikita. These cuts can make you more at risk for bacterial and viral infections.

Also, aside from the pain accompanied with some methods of hair removal, pwede rin siyang maging makati, and scratching could lead to further skin damage. Hence, it can open you up for a different kinds of risks.

But then again, whatever style you want it to be down there, it’s your choice. Do what you want. Just make sure that you’re safe, in more ways than one. #takeitfromthesexymind

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Instagram: _ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

