ATM skimming suspects nabbed

By: Franco G. Regala

CAMP JULIAN OLIVAS, Pampanga – Police arrested three foreign nationals for allegedly skimming a bank’s Automated Teller Machine in San Fernando.



Radu Minodor Sandor, 43, Nicaraguan; Marcu Bogdan, 26, Italian; and Petro Ioan Uveges, 44, Romanian were apprehended by San Fernando police past 10 in the evening of July 24 after they tried to withdraw money from an ATM machine at BPI Family Bank located along McArthur Hi-way in Barangay San Agustin using several ATM clone cards.

Chief Supt. Aaron N Aquino, Central Luzon police director said that Uveges is a holder of a Hungarian passport bearing the name Balazs Varga and is married to a Filipina identifed as Michelle Trajano with whom he has two sons.

“The trio are presently under the custody of CSF police. Coordination had been made with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for verification of the suspects’ status as they may be involved in an international syndicate engaged in ATM card fraud,” said Aquino.

Seized from them were skimming device, assorted ATM cloning cards, cash money amounting to R339,362.65; white Toyota Wigo with conduction sticker VQ 8261, and 152 ATM clone cards, said Aquino.

