Christian Bables admits getting an indecent proposal

URIAN best supporting actor Christian Bables has admitted receiving an indecent proposal from an unidentified gay man.

“Naglalakad ako sa may 7-11 at may tumigil na kotse. Tapos binaba nya po (ang bintana), tapos sinitsitan nya ako.

‘Boy, isang libo!’ Sabi nyang ganun,” said Bables, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.



Bables, 24, added: “Natakot po ako eh. Umalis na ako.”

The “Die Beautiful” best supporting actor recalled those days when he was being rejected when he was just starting in the movies.

“Pangit daw po ako tapos hindi raw po ako magaling. Kumbaga wala raw po akong kakayahan na abutin ‘yung pagiging actor simple because hindi ko raw kaya,” said Bables.

Asked who were his critics, Bables said: “Mga kaibigan po. Meron ding mahal sa buhay.”

Despite that, Bables said that he is thankful for the negative comments he got which made him a better actor.

“Thankful ako. At mabuti na lang matigas ‘yung loob ko, ‘yung pagmumukha ko sa lahat ng mga ‘yun,” he said.

When asked what kept him going, Bables said “Ako po kasi ‘yung tipong tao na alam ko ang pupuntahan ko. Walang sino man ang makakapagdikta sa akin kung ano ‘yung gusto ko.”

Bables said that he really dreamt of winning an acting award.

“Inambisyon ko po s’ya. Gusto ko pong mangyari ‘yun na makakuha ng mga awards. Hindi ko lang inexpect na ngayon,” he added.

Bables admitted that he was really down when he took those criticisms seriously.

“Nanghina rin po ako, especially ‘yung mga panahon na ang nagsasabi po sa akin na hindi ko kayang matupad ‘yung mga dreams ko e mahal ko sa buhay,” he said.

Bables is a graduate of Communication Arts at the De La Salle University in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

He currently appears in the movie “Finally Found Someone” with John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo.

