Pocari, PAF clash for semis

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Sta. Elena vs Gamboa Coffee

1 p.m. – Café Lupe vs Army

4 p.m. – BaliPure vs Adamson

6:30 p.m. – Pocari Sweat vs Air Force

Pocari Sweat and Hair Fairy Air Force dispute the second semis berth while BaliPure and Adamson try to keep their respective semis bids alive today in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The defending champion Lady Warriors and the Lady Jet Spikers collide at 6:30 p.m., with the winner improving their 4-1 win-loss record and joining early semifinalist Creamline Cool Smashers in the next phase.

Expect the match to go the distance as Pocari and Air Force hope to ride the momentum of their impressive wins the last time.

The Lady Warriors scored a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 win over the Adamson Lady Falcons three days ago, while the Lady Jet Spikers pulled off a thrilling 25-22, 26-24, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13 win over the Power Smashers.

Pocari boasts of a deeper lineup with the presence of Myla Pablo, Jeanette Panaga, and libero Melissa Gohing.

Pablo, a Most Valuable Player awardee in previous conferences, is currently the best scorer in the league, while Panaga and Gohing leads in the Blocking and Digging Departments.

Air Force, however, has its own arsenal in Iari Yongco, Aiko Urdas, and Jocemer Tapic, who are expected to penetrate the net with their strong kills.

Meanwhile, BaliPure and Adamson square off in an all-important game at 4 p.m. in order to improve their respective 2-3 and 1-4 marks.

