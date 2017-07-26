Rody denies online army

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

He recently earned high public trust and approval ratings but President Duterte has dispelled speculations he was paying an online army or manipulating surveys to boost his popularity.



The President insisted that he couldn’t care less about his popularity, adding he does not need social media to defend him.

“I do not need to defend myself from attacks. I’ve stated my piece during my inauguration and during the campaign,” Duterte said in a media interview after delivering his second State-of-the-Nation Address last Monday.

“I am not anymore eligible for reelection. I really don’t care if my ratings go up or down. That is not a significance to me,” he added.

He also denied paying for Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations surveys to enhance his public approval ratings. If critics can prove he was manipulating survey results, Duterte said: “I will step down tomorrow. I can assure you. I will do that because I do not need this office.”

Related

comments