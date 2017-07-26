SBC-Rizal too strong for NDGM

Liam Rasheed Salangsang scored 11 points and got help from the rest of the San Beda College-Rizal’s young core as they outlasted Notre Dame of Greater Manila, 32-27, on Sunday in the Best Center-organized SBP-Passerelle twin basketball tournaments at the Xavier School gym.



The SBC-R victory put the squad in the early lead of Group A in the Small Basketeers Philippines (SBP), and tied with La Salle-Greenhills A, which crushed Lourdes School of Quezon City, 62-22, in the other Group A match witnessed by special opening day guests Lester Castillo, incoming Milo Sports Marketing Executive, and former Philippine Basketball Association player and Best Center alumnus Benjie Paras.

Marist School blasted LSGH-B, 41-33, while Ateneo tripped College of San Benildo-Rizal, 58-31, in th Group B matches.

Nazareth School of National University smothered San Sebastian College, 82-43, to join Adamson, which clipped LSGH-B, 59-42, in the Group A lead of the Passerelle.

Group B saw SBC-Rizal dominate St. Mary’s College, 111-31, while LSGH-A scorched St. Anthony School, 95-64.

