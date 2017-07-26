Suarez won’t be unseated

By: Rey G. Panaligan

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a petition that challenged the minority leadership of Quezon Rep. Danilo Suarez in the House of Representatives.



“The Court dismissed the petition for mandamus for the reason that petitioners were not entitled to the reliefs sought,’’ the SC said through spokesman Theodore O. Te.

But Te said the dismissal is “without prejudice to any other controversy involving the internal rules of the House presented in a proper case seeking judicial review.”

The petition was filed by Ifugao Rep. Teddy Brawner Baguilat Jr., Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, Northern Samar Rep. Raul Daza, Caloocan City Rep. Edgar Erice, Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones, Akbayan party-list Rep.Tom Villarin, and Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano.

