Thai leads Pauline by 1

SILANG, Cavite – Thai Saruttaya Ngam-usawan shot an eagle-spiked two-under 69 and grabbed a one-stroke lead over Pauline del Rosario at the start of the ICTSI Riviera Ladies Championship at Riviera’s Langer course here yesterday.



Ngam-usawan, back on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour after ruling the Royal Northwoods leg late last year, bucked a one-over frontside card with an eagle-birdie start at the back of the par-71 layout then pounced on Del Rosario’s late-hole miscues to storm into the lead with a 36-33 effort.

The top Filipina bet, chasing a third straight championship after topping the Orchard and Baguio stops of the circuit sponsored by ICTSI, actually took control of the compact field with a three-birdie binge from No. 10. But she fumbled with back-to-back bogeys from No. 16 and slipped to second with a 70.

Amateur Abby Arevalo birdied the tricky par-3 17th and saved a 73 to take third but stood four strokes off Ngam-usawan while six others lay another shot farther back at 74.

They include Tiranan Yoopan, also of Thailand, who fell from solo third with bogeys in the last two holes, and compatriots Numa Gulyanamitta, who also bogeyed No. 17, Supakchaya Pattarankrueang, who holed out with a bogey, and Sarinee Thitiratanakorn, who birdied the 18th.

