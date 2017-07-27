5 Taiwanese get life term for drugs

By: Jean Fernando

The Parañaque City Regional Trial Court sentenced five Taiwanese to life imprisonment after being found guilty of violating Republic Act 9165 or The Comnprehensive Drug Act of 2002.



Judge Danilo Suarez of the Parañaque City RTC Branch 259 convicted Teng Cheng, Horng Jeng Tsai, Kun Lin Yu, Yung Chun Huang, and Yun Pong Hsu.

Aside from life imprisonment, Suarez also ordered the accused to pay the fine P4-million each as moral damages.

Suarez also ordered the Intensive Care Area (SICA-1) of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig City to immediately transfer the accused to the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City.

Based on court records, the eight other co-accused of the five foreigners are still at-large.

The five foreigners were caught in possession of about P150 million worth of shabu equipment and processed shabu when Anti-illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force (AIDSOTF) and the Parañaque City Police raided their kitchen-type shabu laboratory in Barangay San Antonio Valley 12, Parañaque City in August 2012.

