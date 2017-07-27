Angelina Jolie sets aside movies

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Angelina Jolie has put movie-making on hold to become a better mom, take cooking classes and do ordinary tasks like picking up dog poop.

In an interview with Vanity Fair released on Wednesday, the actress said life after splitting in September from husband Brad Pitt was focused on looking after her health and her children.



“I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I’m being smart about my choices, and I’m putting my family first, and I’m in charge of my life and my health. I think that’s what makes a woman complete,” Jolie said.

Her latest film as a director, “First They Killed My Father,” about the Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s, under which more than one million people died, had its premiere in Cambodia in February. It is due to be released globally and on Netflix in September.

Apart from promoting the film, Jolie said she had no interest in working on another movie right now. She has primary custody of her six children with Pitt pending a final settlement of their divorce.

Jolie also revealed that she had developed hypertension, and Bell’s Palsy – a weakness in facial muscles that can cause one side of the face to droop slightly – since the separation from Pitt, but had recovered thanks to acupuncture.

