Blu Girls rap Guatemalans

The Philippine Blu Girls banked heavily on pitcher Royevel Palma’s brilliance and crushed Guatemala, 5-0, to notch their second win in the XII Junior Women’s Softball World Championships in Clearwater, Florida Tuesday.

Palma gave up only two hits and shut out the Guatemalans as the Pinay softbelles got back on track after their 13-0 defeat to the Taiwanese.



With the win, the Blu Girls, whose campaign is sanctioned by the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines, headed by president Jean Henri Lhuillier, hiked their record to 2-1 in Pool A.

They beat Italy,10-3, in the opening day.

“The performance of our Junior Blu Girls continues to improve with every game. I’m so happy about how the team has established the Philippines as a formidable force in this tournament. These young players are a testament to the promising future of our country in softball,” said Lhuillier.

The Philippines tries to make it 3-1 as it faces Turkey, winless in four matches, next.

Reese Gueverra singled in the third to send Mae Langga home to spark the Blu Girls’ charge. Mary Maguad then doubled the lead when she pounced on a catcher’s error to reach the plate a few plays later.

The Pinays then pulled away with a three-run spree in the fifth frame.

