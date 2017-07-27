Converge Upgrades Network to boost enterprise-level Internet connectivity

Leading pure fiber optic Internet provider hopes acquisition will lead to better Internet experience for its clients

Converge ICT Solutions has completed its network modernization initiative to boost its enterprise-level Internet offerings and be able to cover more markets still hungry for faster, more efficient Internet connectivity.



The network modernization covers the core transmission using DWDM, IP Core and Metro-Ethernet access as part of a five-year. The new equipment also allows Converge to grow further and reach more areas, including the hard-to-reach ones, and to better serve its clients, particularly in the business sector.

The company already anticipated a heavy volume of Internet traffic among users so it decided to implement the network upgrade last year. Converge promises that from now on, more customers can experience faster and better Internet and with absolutely no data cap.

“The upgrade of our facilities is part of the company’s five-year roadmap to provide more bandwidth in anticipation of the heavy traffic of Internet users, and we will still keep our promise that there will be no data cap in all Converge Internet plans,” explains Jesus Romero, COO of Converge ICT.

The network modernization delivers multiple redundant 100G links to Converge’s core network with no network element having less than a 10G uplink. This is in line with the objective of having a non-blocking, low-touch core. With this upgrade, both home and business subscribers will have access to and connect directly to the Converge network itself, thus making connectivity fast, seamless, uninterrupted and again with no data cap whatsoever.

“We chose Huawei primarily because of their solutions flexibility and scalability and we believe that Huawei will be able to deliver Converge’s low latency, high capacity and high resiliency requirements of its network, now and in the future” says Dennis Uy, President and CEO of Converge ICT.

“Aside from that, Converge will be able to provide bandwidth-hungry customers for all vertical markets and more importantly, deliver the Internet speed they want at an ultra-competitive price scheme,” adds Uy.

Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. currently has the 3rd largest Internet backbone in the country and has already laid more than 6,000 kms of fiber optic Internet connectivity and still growing, reaching customers in Baguio and down south to Batangas. Soon, it will reach customers as far as La Union and further south in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Converge currently offers FiberX plan for consumers and is offered in three different plan types for a variety of users depending on their Internet usage. FiberX 1500 comes with a burstable speed of up to 25Mbps, FiberX2500 at up to 50Mbps while FiberX 3500 offers connectivity of up to 100Mbps. For SMEs, Converge ICT offers its iBIZ pure Fiber plan so businesses can operate faster and more efficient. Each iBIZ plan comes with free Webmail, free Web hosting and free Public IP. For larger enterprises, Converge offers Enterprise Data and Solutions that come with scalable Internet connection up to 1Gbps, an IP MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), Disaster Recovery, Managed Data Center Services, and other benefits for more efficient business operations.

For more about Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. and its offerings, go to www.convergeict.com.

