Man of the World six top favorites

3 SHARES Share Tweet

WORLDWIDE – Highspeed beauty expert Jay P. Delgado files this report.

The inaugural Man of the World Pageant, an international male beauty pageant that advocates youth empowerment through education, will name the winners from 28 delegates worldwide on Friday, July 28, at One Esplanade, MOA Complex, Pasay City.



Produced by Prime Events Productions Philippines Foundation, Inc, (PEPPS), the same outfit that stages the annual Misters of Filipinas search, Man of the World had its preliminaries July 26 at House Manila, Remington Hotel, Resorts World Manila where the international delegates were trimmed down going into the finals.

“We are excited as we bring you the international delegates for the first ever Man of the World Pageant,” said Carlo Morris Galang, president of PEPPS during the media presentation at Hotel 101 EDSA. “We want to showcase the Philippines by incorporating elements of the country in our events so people will really see how wonderful it is in the Philippines and how the country is embracing our delegates and our advocacy.”

Adventure activities and preliminary competitions were also held in Negros Oriental, hosted by provincial government as well as several LGUs.

Interestingly, there is a strong contingent from the Middle East, with delegates from Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Palestine, and Syria.

Highspeed has picked the six most-likely delegates who will make it to the finals.

They are:

James Carne of Australia, an actor from Melbourne who has moved to the Philippines to further his acting career; Mostafa Galal Mohammed Elezail of Egypt, a model who is based in Dubai, UAE; Tatsuya Furuyama of Japan, a 5’11” model who is half Australian; Abou Sahyoun Wassim of Palestine, a Dubai-based model; Christopher Comicho Dulagan of the Philippines, a police inspector from Sagada, Mountain Province; and Marc Tarres of Spain, a fitness trainer from Barcelona.

Related

comments