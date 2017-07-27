Millions in cash seized from ship’s passenger

By: Betheena Kae Unite

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) intercepted a passenger ship carrying more than P8-million in cash concealed in a box bound for Malaysia Tuesday at Zamboanga City Port.



A total of P8,950,000 was seized from Isnaji Sajail, 57, of Parang, Jolo, authorities said.

The PCG disclosed that the package was detected during baggage inspection as Sajail was supposed to board the MV Lady Mary Joy 3 at 3 p.m. for Malaysia.

Authorities however decided to subject his belongings to to further inspection which later on yielded the money.

Upon confirmation, Coast Guard Station Zamboanga personnel immediately brought the apprehended passenger together with the confiscated cargo to Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Zamboanga where an inventory later confirmed the amount.

