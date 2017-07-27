P10-M agri loans for Marawi

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has provided P10 million worth of survival and recovery loans to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the continuing armed conflict in Marawi City.



DA Undersecretary Ranibai Dilangalen led the turn over of the P10 million allocation last July 22.

Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said the funding aims to spur recovery of local farmers and fisherfolk from the economic losses that resulted from the ongoing firefight in Marawi City.

Each Marawi farmer identified by the regional DA office could avail of P25,000 in non-interest loan, P5,000 thereof has already been distributed to the farmer-benificiaries, Dilangalen pointed out.

As part of its assistance to the internally displaced persons, DA delivers weekly relief goods to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of National Defense for distribution to evacuees from the city and soldiers battling the insurgents, Piñol said.

