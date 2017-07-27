Pac-Horn 2 in the works

Jeff Horn, the newly-crowned World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight king, is positive that a rematch with Manny Pacquiao is almost signed, sealed and delivered, declaring yesterday that the fight will be held “late November or early December.”



In his social media account, Horn named the 14,500-seat Brisbane Entertainment Center as venue of the scheduled 12-round WBO 147-lb match that he likewise described as the bout as “most likely to be Pacquiao’s last ever fight.”

Pacquiao dropped a controversial unanimous decision to Horn last July 2 at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, where more than 51,000 fans were in attendance.

While Horns insists that the fight is not yet confirmed, he described the details provided as the “likely scenario.”

In fact, Pacquiao’s camp has made it known to Top Rank chief Bob Arum that the Filipino is eager to exercise the rematch clause after the Hall of Fame promoter met with Mike Koncz in Los Angeles.

Arum didn’t say much but his concern now is to determine Pacquiao’s “Senate schedule” as the 85-year-old New York-born and Harvard-educated lawyer maintains that will be crucial.

Getting a deal in place should not pose as a problem as Horn has made it clear that he wants to prove to everyone that his victory over the eight-division titleholder was not a fluke.

