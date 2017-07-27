Sta. Elena, Army fan PVL semis bids

10 a.m. – Air Force vs Megabuilders

1 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee vs Army

4 p.m. – Power Smashers vs UP

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs Air Force

Sta. Elena and Army trounced their respective foes yesterday and firmed up their semifinal bids in the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Wrecking Balls walloped the Gamboa Coffee Mix Spikers, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20, while the Troopers routed the Café Lupe Sunrisers, 25-16, 25-20, 20-17.



Sta. Elena and Army hiked their respective tallies to identical 3-3 win-loss marks, tying them at fourth to fifth places behind third-running Air Force (4-2).

Unbeaten Megabuilders (6-0) and Cignal (5-1) already booked semifinal seats.

Skipper Berlin Paglinawan and Joven Camaganakan led Sta. Elena with 14 and 10 points, respectively, while Jethro Orian swatted away three blocks and finished with four points.

Gamboa failed to defend the net by managing only one block courtesy of Angelino Pertierra, while also falling short in its attacks with Alfredo Cagulong topscoring with measly nine points.

Almost everyone, meanwhile, scored for Army against Café Lupe with Romnick Rico leading with nine points – all from attacks, and Manuel Medina and Tyrone Carodan chipping in six points apiece.

