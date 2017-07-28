21 hurt as jeepney, SUV collide

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BUGALLON, Pangasinan – Twenty-one persons were injured when an overloaded passenger jeepney collided head-on with a Sports Utility Vehicle during a heavy downpour on the Romulo Highway in Barangay Bañaga last Wednesday night.



Initial investigation conducted by the Bugallon police disclosed that the northbound red Mitsubishi Montero SUV driven by Romulo Sagun, 60, an Overseas Filipino Worker, of Barangay Polong, Bugallon, encroached the opposite lane and collided with the jeepney driven by Albert Estrada, 42, of Magtaking, Bugallon on the sharp curve of the Bañaga Bridge.

Police said Sagun had no driver’s license and found positive for alcohol breath.

Estrada was taken to the Lingayen District Hospital along with his passengers Cyrille Canullas Cervantes, 17; Jhirson Abarabar Canullas, 17; Jennylyn dela Cruz Ganiban, 17; Danmail Dave Danganan 19; Karen Palma, 17; Rolaika Vien Lawan, 15; Leanne Essabelle Santos, 15; Willbert Yanquiling, 22; Kyla Mae Raga, 15; Kim Cepeda 16; Arlene Abarabar Gregorio, 21; Mary Diane Canabe, 22; Jaen Pancho, 21; Wilfredo Lapid Padilla, 22; Juana Yuson, 51; and Rhea-Belle Ann Versoza, 19, all residents of Bacabac, Samat, Magtaking, Polong, and Asinan, Bugallon and Uyong, Labrador, Pangasinan.

Also taken to the same hospital were Sagun and companions Ric de Vera, Gerson Valerio, Andres de Vera, and Kenneth Versoza, all of Barangay Polong and Domalandan, Lingayen, Pangasinan.

Related

comments