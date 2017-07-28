7 nabbed in checkpoint

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Security forces have arrested seven people wearing police and military uniforms on board a sports utility vehicle in Marawi City recently.



Chief Supt. Reuben Theodore Sindac, director of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police, identified them as Ariel Bejaan, 45; Pacito Sabuclalao, 45; Juniper Alestre, 52; Bienvenido Sepe, 68; Florante Alejandrino, 38; Rufina Guyatao, 53; and Elsie Lantong, 48.

Sindac said they were on their way to Marawi from Iligan City when they were passed by a checkpoint being conducted by the police and military in Barangay Emie Punud.

Security forces noticed that they were unauthorized to wear police and military uniforms and promptly taken into custody.

They presented identification cards from the Bangsamoro Republic in Moro National Liberation Front and told authorities that they were going to meet a representative of the United Nations in Marawi.

