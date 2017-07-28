Born-rich stars

BORN-RICH – There are a number of born-rich stars. In showbiz lingo Rica Peralejo (rich, moneyed), as compared to Purita Mirasol (poor, miserable).

Kris Aquino and Sharon Cuneta. One thing admirable with them, their wealth is not only inherited. They work hard for the money… and invest wisely. Heard, though, that some business partners took advantage of Sharon.



Matteo Guidicelli and Ellen Adarna, both from Cebu. Matteo’s parents own a home-decor factory, while Ellen’s father has a chain of motels and is engaged in the construction business.

MORE – Here are more born-rich stars, by no means complete.

Solenn Heussaff, Derek Ramsay, Dingdong Dantes, KC Concepcion, Mikael Daez, Dennis Trillo, Jake Ejercito-Estrada, Ronnie Alonte, Pauleen Luna, Gretchen Ho, Robi Domingo, Gil Cuerva, Monsour del Rosario, Maine Mendoza.

Of course, there are more moneyed stars. But then their wealth comes from their showbiz career. Multi-millionaires, really.

Think Piolo Pascual, Sarah Geronimo, Vice Ganda, Coco Martin, Edu Manzano, John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Willie Revillame, Vic Sotto, Vilma Santos, Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres, Jolina Magdangal, Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo, Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, John Pratts and sister Camille, Joel Torre, Alden Richards, Luis Manzano.

Not to forget Marvin Agustin, who owns a chain of high-end restaurants.

