Cavite official shot

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Anthony Giron

SILANG, Cavite – Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and wounded a provincial official while on board a vehicle in an intersection in Barangay Lucsuhin, this municipality, Tuesday, police reported yesterday.

Police identified the victim as Cecilia Dinglasan Miranda, 55, who sustained a bullet graze wound in the face and taken to an undisclosed hospital.



She is the long-time chief of the Cavite Office of Public Safety and Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office.

PO3 John Carlo Cortez Talay, case investigator, said that Miranda was onboard a black government Toyota Hilux van driven by Rolando Albarracin Vidal on her way home when she was fired upon by one of the suspects as their vehicle stopped at a traffic light.

Vidal, 58, Miranda’s personal driver, was spared by the gunman. The suspects fled after the attack.

Six suspects, including a woman, were arrested by the Silang police in dragnet and follow-up operations.

Investigation showed that most of the suspects were remnants of the Ozamis Crime Group based in Mindanao and now members of a new gun-for-hire group.

Related

comments