CebuanaLhuillier signs partnership with Cebu Pacific and Robinsons Land

Customers can now pay Cebu Pacific Air fares and Robinsons Land monthly amortization in any of the over 2,000 branches of CebuanaLhuillier nationwide. The partnership between the country’s largest microfinancial company and two of the biggest subsidiary companies of JG Summit adds Cebu Pacific Air and Robinsons Land as part of CebuanaLhuillier’s bills payment services, further expanding its growing list of offerings in its branches.



“We’re more than happy to expand our network of partners for bills payment to include Cebu Pacific Air and Robinsons Land, which are also two of the leading brands in their respective industries. These companies align well with the mission of CebuanaLhuillier to give more Filipinos convenient access to financial solutions, so we look forward to extending our services to their pool of clients,” CebuanaLhuillier President and CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier said during the official agreement signing event.

For Cebu Pacific airfare payments, CebuanaLhuillier offers a 24-hour reservation period—the longest in all of Cebu Pacific payment options—in settling flight bookings. There are no extra charges for tickets paid through CebuanaLhuillier branches.

Likewise, property owners of Robinsons Land can pay their monthly amortization at any CebuanaLhuillier branch located across the country.

“With CebuanaLhuillier, we felt that our need for a payment center that is easily accessible, equipped with the proper technology, and offers excellent customer service has been fulfilled. This is our way of offering more options and convenience to our clients. I am positive that our partnership will serve each of our customers better,” President and Chief Operating Officer of JG Summit Holdings Corp. Lance Gokongwei said.

Also present during the signing were CebuanaLhuillier Chairman Ambassador Philippe Jones Lhuillier; CebuanaLhuillier Services Corp. Senior Executive Vice President Philippe Andre D. Lhuillier; CebuanaLhuillier General Manager Hamilton Angluben; Robinsons Land Corporation President and CEO Frederick Go; and Robinsons Land Corporation Chief Financial Officer Kerwin Tan.

